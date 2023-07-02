ADVERTISEMENT
Bad Love' Hitmaker Elizha arrives in Ghana ahead of media tour

Selorm Tali

Columbus-based Ghanaian Afrofusion and alternate music singer Michelle-Elizabeth Okyere trading in showbiz circles as Elizha arrived at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airpot ahead of media your for promotion of her steadily rising single 'Bad Love'.

Elizha who over the years has asserted the influence of musical icons Bob Marley and Rihanna in the creation of her music earlier this year released the steady grooving single which was produced by Paris Beatz and was chaperoned with gorgeous cinematic visuals.

On arrival, she expressed her excitement and readiness to imprint her unique and promising craft on the Ghanaian and African music ecosystem."We are home to work and work. We have analyzed the growth of 'Bad Love' in its evolving stages and it's time to engage the media and fans".

Starting this Tuesday, On Citi Tv the young singer would commence her tour across media houses like Metro TV, TV3, Wontumi, and Onua FM amongst other media houses. A full list of her media engagement and tour is below.

