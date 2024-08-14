Barack Obama drops his 2024 playlist; Checkout African artistes in the list

Tems secured her spot with the track "Love Me Jeje" from her debut album Born in the Wild, released earlier this year. Meanwhile, Rema’s hit song "Yayo" from his sophomore album Rave & Roses also cut. "Yayo" has been a significant success, garnering 60 million streams on Spotify and topping the charts in Greece.
Former U.S. President Obama has unveiled his highly anticipated 2024 summer playlist, featuring a diverse selection of global music. This year, two African artists have made it onto the list: Nigeria's Tems and Rema.
Recommended articles
Obama shared his playlist on X, expressing his excitement: “As summer winds down, I’m excited to share some of my recent favourite tunes – and, as always, I’ve curated an eclectic mix. I hope you discover something new to enjoy!”
The playlist is a blend of various genres and artists, including Charli XCX, Beyoncé, Tommy Richman, Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, 2Pac, and Bob Dylan.
In a recent conversation with influencer Carter Gregory, Obama mentioned that his daughters, Sasha and Malia, significantly influence his music selections. “I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the ’80s,” he said.
With this playlist, fans of Obama and music enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement, wondering which other African artists might have been considered for the list.
Here’s the full 2024 summer playlist from Barack Obama:
- Shaboozey: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Charli XCX: "365"
- Billie Eilish: "Chihiro"
- Tems: "Love Me Jeje"
- Artemas: "I Like the Way You Kiss Me"
- Tommy Richman: "Million Dollar Baby"
- Hope Tala: "I Can’t Even Cry"
- Blackstreet: "No Diggity" [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen]
- Enny: "Charge It"
- Carminho: "O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)"
- Calimossa: "What’s in the Tea?"
- Hubert Sumlin & Keith Richards: "I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love"
- PJ Morton: "Say So" [ft. Jojo]
- Cleo Sol: "Why Don’t You"
- The Miracles: "You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me"
- H.E.R.: "Process"
- 2Pac: "How Do U Want It" [ft. K-Ci and Jojo]
- Sting: "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"
- Lucinda Williams: "Unsuffer Me"
- Jill Scott: "Golden"
- The Rolling Stones: "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction"
- Saweetie: "My Best"
- Charles Mingus: "Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting"
- Norah Jones: "Come Away With Me"
- Common: "The People"
- Etta James: "Don’t Cry Baby"
- Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, & Dei V: "Bad Boy" [ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna]
- Rema: "Yayo"
- Bonny Light Horseman: "Old Dutch"
- Willow: "Symptom of Life"
- Moneybagg Yo: "Whiskey Whiskey" [ft. Morgan Wallen]
- Myles Smith: "Stargazing"
- GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion: "Wanna Be"
- Tyla, Gunna, & Skillibeng: "Jump"
- Bad Bunny & Feid: "Perro Negro"
- Paul Russell: "Lil Boo Thang"
- Digable Planets: "Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)"
- Bob Marley & the Wailers: "Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)"
- Nick Drake: "One of These Things First"
- Bob Dylan: "Silvio"
- Pharoah Sanders: "Love Is Everywhere"
- The Supremes: "Where Did Our Love Go"
- Beyoncé: "Texas Hold ‘Em"
- Samara Joy: "Someone to Watch Over Me" [ft. Pasquale Grasso]