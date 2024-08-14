Barack Obama drops his 2024 playlist; Checkout African artistes in the list

Obama shared his playlist on X, expressing his excitement: “As summer winds down, I’m excited to share some of my recent favourite tunes – and, as always, I’ve curated an eclectic mix. I hope you discover something new to enjoy!”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House on May 23, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

The playlist is a blend of various genres and artists, including Charli XCX, Beyoncé, Tommy Richman, Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, 2Pac, and Bob Dylan.

In a recent conversation with influencer Carter Gregory, Obama mentioned that his daughters, Sasha and Malia, significantly influence his music selections. “I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the ’80s,” he said.

With this playlist, fans of Obama and music enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement, wondering which other African artists might have been considered for the list.

Here’s the full 2024 summer playlist from Barack Obama: