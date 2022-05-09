RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Being left out of this year’s VGMA does not mean my career is declining – Kweku Flick

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Rapper, Kweku Flick, has restated that him not been nominated for any award at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) does not indicate his career is on a nosedive.

Kweku Flick
Kweku Flick

The Kumasi-based artiste, who broke onto Ghana’s music scene in 2019, got nominations in last year’s edition of the VGMAs with the hit song ‘Money’.

Prior to the 23rd edition of the awards, he pointed out that he was not disappointed for not being nominated for any category this year.

“Missing out on this year’s VGMA doesn’t mean my career is sinking because everything is about time in this world.

“The way I didn’t get nominations in this year’s edition of the VGMA, I might be actively involved in next year’s edition, who knows?

He is, however, optimistic about being selected for the subsequent edition of the awards.

“So, I’m hopeful that next year by this time we’ll be talking about my nominations so everything is about time,” he added on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

Although he strongly believes he will play a part in next year’s event, he indicated that it will solely be based on his output.

“I need to first of all put in the work and I’m not disappointed at all not to be involved in this year’s edition of the VGMA”.

