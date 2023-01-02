Pulse Picks: Best new Ghana Music Albums of the year 2022

The year has also witnessed 'new school' artistes including Black Sherif, release their first-ever studio album that put them up on the charts.

These Ghanaian artists pulled a great one with albums for the year as the world got to know more of what the West African nation was up to.

It was a year with loads of great music by great artists some new to the industry but stunning in every way. Here is a compilation of the top 10 albums released in Ghana in 2022.

The Villain I Never Was by Black Sherif

Tracklist of Black Sherif's debut album “The Villain I Never Was” Pulse Ghana

The new kid on the block Black Sherif committed everything he had to his debut album, which is a musical masterpiece. It stands for the lifelong sacrifice he made to realise his dream.

‘The Villain I Never Was’ has 14 tracks, the most popular being ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ and ‘Second Sermon (Remix)’ featuring Burna Boy.

Jamz by Sarkodie

The Ghana rap legend updated the playlist of his fans with his eighth studio album ‘Jamz’ which is a beautiful body of work.

He features Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Lojay Ink Boy, King Promise, Oxlade, Joeboy, Kranium and BNXN on the 10-track album.

5 Star - King Promise

Pulse Nigeria

The Ghanaian award-winning singer, also blessed us with his highly anticipated album titled “5 Star”.

The new project, “5 Star” album was a 15 solid tracks with guest appearances from Omah Lay, Headie One, Frenna, Patoranking, WSTRN, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.

Son of Jacob - Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur made quite an appearance with his debut album ‘Son of Jacob’discharged to the fans in the year 2022, which was published under the imprint of Ground Up Chale Records.

It features Bigg Homie Flee, Joeboy, M Huncho, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Dayonthetrack, Vic Mensa and British afroswing collective from East London, NSG.

Songs of Peter – Fameye

Fameye's 'Songs of Peter' album cover art Pulse Ghana

Fameye outdid himself in this 13-track album. He features Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan, Amakye The Rapper, Ofori Amponsah, Akodaa Seden, and Suzzway among others. The project is the rapper's sophomore album.

The Kadosh - Joe Mettle