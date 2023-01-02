Afrobeats claimed a lot of the headlines, and a tall list of Ghanaian artistes recorded a good year with the release of that broke charts and cemented their names on the continent and also exposed their tunes to new listeners worldwide.
Pulse Picks: Best new Ghana Music Albums of the year 2022
2022 was the year Ghanaian musicians levelled up big time. Every other month arrived with reports of international record deals, significant chart achievements, or major award nominations.
The year has also witnessed 'new school' artistes including Black Sherif, release their first-ever studio album that put them up on the charts.
These Ghanaian artists pulled a great one with albums for the year as the world got to know more of what the West African nation was up to.
It was a year with loads of great music by great artists some new to the industry but stunning in every way. Here is a compilation of the top 10 albums released in Ghana in 2022.
The Villain I Never Was by Black Sherif
The new kid on the block Black Sherif committed everything he had to his debut album, which is a musical masterpiece. It stands for the lifelong sacrifice he made to realise his dream.
‘The Villain I Never Was’ has 14 tracks, the most popular being ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ and ‘Second Sermon (Remix)’ featuring Burna Boy.
Jamz by Sarkodie
The Ghana rap legend updated the playlist of his fans with his eighth studio album ‘Jamz’ which is a beautiful body of work.
He features Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Lojay Ink Boy, King Promise, Oxlade, Joeboy, Kranium and BNXN on the 10-track album.
5 Star - King Promise
The Ghanaian award-winning singer, also blessed us with his highly anticipated album titled “5 Star”.
The new project, “5 Star” album was a 15 solid tracks with guest appearances from Omah Lay, Headie One, Frenna, Patoranking, WSTRN, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.
Son of Jacob - Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur made quite an appearance with his debut album ‘Son of Jacob’discharged to the fans in the year 2022, which was published under the imprint of Ground Up Chale Records.
It features Bigg Homie Flee, Joeboy, M Huncho, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Dayonthetrack, Vic Mensa and British afroswing collective from East London, NSG.
Songs of Peter – Fameye
Fameye outdid himself in this 13-track album. He features Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan, Amakye The Rapper, Ofori Amponsah, Akodaa Seden, and Suzzway among others. The project is the rapper's sophomore album.
The Kadosh - Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle touched hearts in special ways in his 7th studio album that is ‘The Kadosh (Live). His single ‘Kadosh is one of the most amazing tracks in this 11-track album.
