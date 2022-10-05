BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Black Sherif and others lose ‘Best International Flow’ Award to Benjamin EPPS

French Rapper Benjamin Epps beat his category colleagues in the stiff competition to be crowned winner of the Best International Flow Category at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

Established in 2019, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie became the first winner in the Best International Flow Category beating Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa), and Tory Lanez (Canada).

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was a recognition ceremony that was held on October 4, 2022, as the 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The nominations were announced on September 12, 2022.

The event is Hip hop's biggest night that seeks to honor the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms, and the most impactful protest tracks.

Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, BET's 17th annual show featured some big wins, emotional tributes, and big performances, including a medley highlighting "I Am Hip Hop" award winner Trina's most well-known hits.