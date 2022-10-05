RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022: Black Sherif and others lose ‘Best International Flow’ Award to Benjamin EPPS

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian songwriter and drill musician, Black Sherif and others have lost the ‘Best International Flow’ Award to Benjamin Epps at the just ended 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Black Sherif was nominated in the ‘Best International Flow’ category with Benjamin Epps (France) Central Cee (UK), Blxckie (South Africa), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Knucks (UK), Le Juiice (France), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil) at the 2022 edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

French Rapper Benjamin Epps beat his category colleagues in the stiff competition to be crowned winner of the Best International Flow Category at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

Established in 2019, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie became the first winner in the Best International Flow Category beating Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa), and Tory Lanez (Canada).

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was a recognition ceremony that was held on October 4, 2022, as the 17th installment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The nominations were announced on September 12, 2022.

The event is Hip hop's biggest night that seeks to honor the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms, and the most impactful protest tracks.

Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, BET's 17th annual show featured some big wins, emotional tributes, and big performances, including a medley highlighting "I Am Hip Hop" award winner Trina's most well-known hits.

Drake led the pack of nominees, scoring 14 nominations including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole also topped the list of nominees, with six or more nods each.

