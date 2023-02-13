Pop star Harrystyles was the biggest winner of the night as he took home 4 awards including the song of the year, artist of the year, and album of the year.
Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]
The 2023 Brits awards was held on Saturday, 11th February 2023 in London. The award which celebrates the landmark achievements in British music over the past year was hosted by comedian and TV host Mo Gilligan.
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy lost the international act if the year category to American music icon Beyoncé.
See full winners list below.
Song of the Year
- Aitch & Ashanti - ‘Baby’
- Cat Burns - ‘Go’
- Dave - ‘Starlight’
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John - ‘Merry Christmas’
- Eliza Rose - ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - ‘Green Green Grass’
- Harry Styles - ‘As It Was’ – winner
- Lewis Capaldi - ‘Forget Me’
- LF System - ‘Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - ‘Unholy’
New Artist
- Kojey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg – winner
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles – winner
- Stormzy
Group of the Year
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg – winner
International Group of the Year
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines D.C. – winners
- Gabriels
Best Pop/R&B Act supported by Capital
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles – winner
- Sam Smith
Rock/Alternative Act
- The 1975 – winner
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Dance Act
- Becky Hill – winner
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Aitch – winner
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carter
- Stormzy
International Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé – winner
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - ‘Break My Soul’ – winner
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - ‘Peru’
- Encanto Movie - ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
- GAYLE - ‘abcdefu’
- Jack Harlow - ‘First Class’
- Lizzo - ‘About Damn Time’
- Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - ‘Where Are You Now’
- One Republic - ‘I Ain’t Worried’
- Taylor Swift - ‘Anti-Hero’
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
- Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’
- Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’ – winner
- Stormzy - ‘This Is What I Mean’
- Fred Again - ‘Actual Life 3’
