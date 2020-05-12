Speaking with Dr Pounds on Hitz FM's Hitz Gallery, Nukre was asked why he is not getting the media attention.

The "Obinim" singer disclosed that at the right time they will play his songs so he can't make any comment that will attract the wrath of the media like his brother Bisa Kdei unconsciously did.

Bisa Kdei was in the news recently after he made a tweet by calling the media fake. Bisa Kdei was answering a question from a fan who wanted to know why his songs are not being played frequently anymore.

“It’s an agenda. They have taken some money to do that. If you love my music keep loving it. The media is fake #AskBisaKdei”, Bisa Kdei replied

Watch Nukre's interview below

Source: wysepromotions.com