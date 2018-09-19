Pulse.com.gh logo
Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album


WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album

Bisa Kdei releases the video for “Fakye”, a single off his Highlife Konnect album.

Bisa Kdei - Fakye play

Bisa Kdei - Fakye

As promised earlier, Ghana’s Highlife icon Bisa Kdei releases the video for “Fakye”, a single off his Highlife Konnect album.

The video for “Fakye” was directed by female director Priscilla Owusu and was shot in the UK.

Just like the title Fakye, which translates to English as “Forgive”, this is an emotional song that has Bisa Kdei apologizing to his lover for mistakes he’s done to her, including lack of attention, lies, disrespect, etc.

Bisa Kdei is one singer who can never go wrong with his songs especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

With a very great video concept, Fakye is of no doubt an instant lovers anthem.

Watch the video below.

David Mawuli

David Mawuli

