Bisa Kdei out with "Pocket" music video with Sarkodie (WATCH)

"Pocket" is an inspirational and motivational song, that sends a message to every person facing temptations in life, to not give up.

  • Published:
Bisa Kdei is set to make visuals for his collaboration with Sarkodie available to the public play

Bisa Kdei is set to make visuals for his collaboration with Sarkodie available to the public

Finally, the much awaited "Pocket" music video by Bisa Kdei featuring Sarkodie is out.

"Pocket" is an inspirational and motivational song, that sends a message to every person facing temptations in life, to not give up.

The song has a true story-telling video which brings the lyrics of both artistes to live. Bisa Kdei touches the heart with his magical voice, and Sarkodie blesses the song with his deep verses.

After several collaborations between Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie, including Chingam, Kutu, etc, "Pocket" seems to be the first video both musicians have featured in.

The film was directed by Yaw Skyface.

Enjoy the video from below.

 

David Mawuli

David Mawuli

