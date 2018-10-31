Bisa Kdei out with "Pocket" music video with Sarkodie (WATCH)

news

Finally, the much awaited "Pocket" music video by Bisa Kdei featuring Sarkodie is out.

"Pocket" is an inspirational and motivational song, that sends a message to every person facing temptations in life, to not give up.

The song has a true story-telling video which brings the lyrics of both artistes to live. Bisa Kdei touches the heart with his magical voice, and Sarkodie blesses the song with his deep verses.

After several collaborations between Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie, including Chingam, Kutu, etc, "Pocket" seems to be the first video both musicians have featured in.

The film was directed by Yaw Skyface.

Enjoy the video from below.