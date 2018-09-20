Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Bisa Kdei parts ways with Jay Foley


It's over! Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley

Bisa Kdei has ended his management deal with radio and TV personality Jay Foley.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley play

Bisa Kdei parts ways with business manager Jay Foley

Highlife singer Bisa Kdei has ended his management deal with radio and TV personality Jay Foley.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Bisa Kdei confirmed he and Jay Foley are no more working.

Bisa Kdei said both parties have ended their working relationship and that, he has employed a new manager by name Cole, who is currently handling his business bookings.

READ MORE: Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album

As to what caused Bisa Kdei to end his deal with Jay Foley, he refused to talk about it but stated, "his contract with me has ended".

Bisa Kdei is currently promoting his latest video for "Fakye" which was released a few days ago.

"Fakye" is off Bisa Kdei's just released Highlife Konnect album.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Shola Baybe: Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21 Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21
Photo: Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz
WATCH: Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
The Unstoppable: DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede" The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
Naija Combo: How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Fakye Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakye
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video: S3fa - Odo Yewu Video S3fa - Odo Yewu



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
4 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign”...bullet
7 I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay revealsbullet
8 Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite...bullet
9 Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist'...bullet
10 Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
3 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
4 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
5 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
6 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
7 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
8 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
9 Music Video Kiyo Dee - Juicebullet
10 AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor ADbullet

Music

Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
I am impressed with Rufftown Records work  -Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer
Baroe - Lele (Prod. by ODB)
LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women
Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''
X
Advertisement