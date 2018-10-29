Bisa Kdei readies "Pocket" music video featuring Sarkodie

news

Multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei is set to make visuals for his collaboration with Sarkodie available to the public.

According to Bisa Kdei, the video will be out this Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

The joint titled "Pocket" is an inspirational, motivational and true life experience which sees both musicians spit out emotional verses on.

Bisa Kdei is of no doubt one artiste who knows how to touch the soul with his way of delivery.

Sarkodie, on the other hand, will never disappoint, especially when he is on a joint with Bisa Kdei.

The visuals for "Pocket" was directed by Yaw Skyface.

Fans just can't wait to see Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie's visuals for "Pocket", this will be the first time these two musicians have shot a video for any of their joints in the past years.