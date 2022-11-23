Black Sherif, Amaarae, Juls, others featured on Stormzy’s new album 'This Is What I Mean’

In anticipation of the project, the rapper revealed the "cast" for the album, which will be released on n Friday, November 25, 2022, and it's worth noting that it includes a sizable number of African acts.

Ghana’s Black Sherif, Amaarae, and Juls join the list as well as Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Teni, P2J, Oxlade, Tempoe and Ms. Banks.

Other talented acts like Goerge Moore, Knox Brown, Ayanna, Dion Wardle, Scribz Riley, KZ, Owen Gutts, India Arie were also featured on the album.

Stormzy‘s upcoming album, This Is What I Mean, will be the UK rap star’s third studio album and is set to release later this month.

In October, the UK rapper dropped his first track off his forthcoming album, “Mel Made Me Do It,” featuring a cameo from Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese professional football manager, and some narration from actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel.

It’s no surprise Stormzy kept that same energy for his next song, the official lead single for the project, “Hide & Seek,” featuring Top Boy actress Saffron Hocking. Stormzy recently revealed that his latest upcoming project, which will include 12 tracks, was created with “freedom” and fun in mind.