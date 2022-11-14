His debut album, “The Villain I Never Was,” has received a total of 141.1 million plays and is currently at the top of Boomplay’s list of the most streamed African albums.
Black Sherif becomes first Ghanaian artist to reach 200M+ streams on Boomplay
The talented Ghanaian rapper and singer-songwriter has become a member of Boomplay’s Golden Club. He becomes the first Ghanaian to accomplish this distinction after amassing up to 200 million streams overall on the app.
Black Sherif announced this on his social media pages and thanked Boomplay for generously distributing his record.
Black Sherif recently released his maiden album which contains 14 tracks without any features.
Before his first album “THE VILLIAN I NEVER WAS” release, he was in the 100+ Streams in Boomplay Golden Club due to the massive streaming of the maiden album he brought.
The young superstar just hit massive streams on all music stores across the globe and making waves in playlists and international top charts all over. Black Sherif is reigning at 200+ streams on Boomplay in the Golden Club.
Born Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the 20-year-old talented artist released “Money”, “Cry For Me”, and “Destiny” in 2020, which gained him some traction online.
When Black Sherif’s “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” were released in 2021, they went viral and brought him to the mainstream limelight.
A remix of his “Second Sermon” featuring Burna Boy gave him further reach across Africa and beyond. Consequently, during Boomplay’s Recap 2021, which highlights stats and insights of music consumption and engagement on the Boomplay platform, Blacko emerged as Ghana’s 2nd Most Streamed Artist of 2021 and his “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” were the 1st and 2nd Most Streamed Songs of 2021 in Ghana.
