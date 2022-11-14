Black Sherif becomes first Ghanaian artist to reach 200M+ streams on Boomplay

Black Sherif announced this on his social media pages and thanked Boomplay for generously distributing his record.

Black Sherif recently released his maiden album which contains 14 tracks without any features.

Before his first album “THE VILLIAN I NEVER WAS” release, he was in the 100+ Streams in Boomplay Golden Club due to the massive streaming of the maiden album he brought.

The young superstar just hit massive streams on all music stores across the globe and making waves in playlists and international top charts all over. Black Sherif is reigning at 200+ streams on Boomplay in the Golden Club.

Born Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the 20-year-old talented artist released “Money”, “Cry For Me”, and “Destiny” in 2020, which gained him some traction online.

When Black Sherif’s “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” were released in 2021, they went viral and brought him to the mainstream limelight.