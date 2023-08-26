ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif, Camidoh has received nominations at the inaugural Trace Awards.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif, has gained recognition at the Trace Awards, bagging two nominations, Best Artist Africa Anglophone and Best Collaboration for his track "Second Sermon" remix featuring Burna Boy.

Blacko X Camidoh
Blacko X Camidoh

Camidoh's well-received single "Sugarcane" has secured him a nomination for Song of the Year.

Recommended articles

Olivier Laouchez, the chairman and co-founder of the awards, commended the remarkable creativity and dynamism displayed by African artists.

The Konongo star gained international acclaim due to his consistent delivery of hit songs, showcasing his artistic prowess and dedication. Notably, Black Sherif was honored as the 'Artiste of the Year' at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Camidoh's breakout hit "Sugarcane" garnered substantial attention, achieving top 10 status in Ghana and across the African music scene in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trace Awards ceremony is set to take place on October 21, 2023, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale

They are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle - Shatta Wale on Asake's O2 show

King Promise

King Promise's 'Terminator' terminates other songs to rank number 1 song in Africa

Asake's O2 Arena performance

Asake makes history with sold out O2 Arena show and magnificent helicopter entrance

R-Kelly

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines