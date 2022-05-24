Black Sherif chosen as Artist on the Rise by YouTube

He released the video of the hit song barely a week ago on May 19 and during that time it has been watched more than 2 million times of YouTube.

In an appreciation post on Twitter, he said he is “honored” by the recognition by YouTube, the online video sharing and social media platform which is the second most visited website after Google.

Black Sherif also urged his followers to continue enjoying his song on the platform.

YouTube's Artist on The Rise initiative is focused on “breaking artists, and amplifying music's most compelling up-and-comers.”

According to the video streaming platform, they have “partnered with a truly special group of Artists who, through the global reach of our platform, have creatively shared their unique stories and connected with new fans around the world.”

YouTube indicates that one of the aims of this initiative is to “celebrate the diversity and vibrancy” of the platform and also “help creators and artists find their fans.”

The U.S. based company chooses the Artist on the Rise at their discretion as

Artist on the Rise: Showcases a new music video from an emerging music artist, “there's no application process.”

But “all emerging artists from any geographical location and all creators with over 1,000 subscribers from any geographical location are automatically eligible in the United States. Local creators and artists are eligible in other countries/regions.