Black Sherif defines the black star in Ghana’s flag – Bullgod

Speaking on the United Showbiz program on UTV on Saturday night, the strides of Black Sherif so far, Bullgod credited the artiste’s meteoric rise to his consciousness and awareness of who he is.

“If you listen to him, he is aware of himself, he is aware of where he is and it is the reason he has to attain his current milestone,” he said.

According to him, many people in showbiz circles have bypassed an opportunity because they failed to look beyond the immediate financial gains.