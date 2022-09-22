Black Sherif drives social media crazy as he drops another monster hit track (WATCH)

'Soja' comes off as the third track off Black Sherif's upcoming album 'The Villian I Never Was' which is scheduled to be released 7th October 2022.

Just as 'Kwaku The Traveller', 'Soja' has become an instant hit as fans rate the track as another masterpiece by the Ghanaian musician. Announcing the release of the song, Black Sherif wrote "Ready for war at Midnight".

His announcement came with a teaser video to the song. Apart from Black Sherif's touching lyrics, his fashion appeal in the video has also been attracting attention as netizens have a lot to say.

"This Guy is really doing well. Ghanaians are proud of you Black Sherif," a tweep wrote and another added that "See music with sense...some artiste will release 200 hundred songs in one month...non will make sense".

"This guy go match up Burna. He knows his craft," @Samuel_Issifu22 tweeted after hearing the song and popular Ghanaian sports journalist, Sadiq Obama added that "the world is at your feet Blacko".

"Deep down I feel Blacko is just afraid that he might fail when he has already won. You’ve won bro!," @koboateng said. Another social media user sharing his thoughts about the song said "this guy's sound is a blessing to the ears, he has a way doing songs that will remain eternal. Soothing to the soul♥️ I hope he and @patorankingfire do a song together very soon. @blacksherif_ you are a different breed ♥️ No let them catch you off guard ✍️#Soja. Classic"