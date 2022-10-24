RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif, Fireboy DML, others to feature on Empire Africa Compilation, ‘Where We Come From’

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is set to feature on Empire Africa’s debut compilation album” Where We Come From”.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The Kweku The Traveller hitmaker will join some of the label’s signed artists, including Fireboy DML, Bnxn fka Buju, Wande Coal, Navy Kenzo, Tolani, Leil, L.A.X, and more on the project set to be released on November 18. The project is being launched with “Cough (Odo)” BY Kizz Daniel as the lead single.

Read Also

“Where We Come From” focuses on sounds from multiple parts of Africa not solely West African Afropop. With Tanzanian duo Navy Kenzo, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, and Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel all having strong focus tracks, the project is likely to paint a fuller image of the African culture exploding across the globe.

The project, much of which was recorded this summer in a community writing camp environment, is a significant priority for Empire CEO, Ghazi Shami. “The artists from Africa transcend where music is today,” he said. “This is a legendary moment for Empire to be able to share incredible African music with the world, much of which we were fortunate enough to record at our studio here in San Francisco.”

One artist who is very aware of the power of collaboration is Bnxn (pronounced “Benson,” formerly known as Buju). Bnxn, who boasts two tracks on “Where We Come From,” released his debut EP in 2021 and has already collaborated with WizKid, Burna Boy, and Zlatan ahead of his debut studio album due next year.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akon

I got a hair transplant worth $7,500, Akon reveals

Ckay, Tems and Burna Boy

Nigerian superstars dominate newly-created American Music Awards Afrobeats category

Bisa Kdei and Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade spotted in Ghana working with Bisa K’dei

Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ debuts no. 12 on Billboard world albums