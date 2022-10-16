Black Sherif knows what killed my daughter – Clementina’s father speaks

Mr. Clement Kofi Adu Bofour claims he's not after money but he's upset because Black Sherif is destroying his daughter's character in public.

“He is tarnishing my daughter’s name because she was not your lover, but you are claiming she was your girlfriend. The girl was still in school and underage. How did she become your lover?”

Mr. Bofour disclosed that he intends to hold Black Sherif accountable for his daughter’s death if he does not come and perform the needed introduction to the family.

According to him neither Black Sherif nor his family members came to pay their respects to the grieving family. hence he describes it as disrespectful for Black Sherif to announce to the world that Clementina was his girlfriend when he's not been introduced to the family.

“I want him to come and tell us how my daughter became his lover. Otherwise, I can say he has a hand in my daughter’s death. I will put it that way because you said she is your lover. How did you get there? And if you take a look at the events leading to her death. Yes, many people died in the school, but when we took her to the hospital, she was still alive, and nothing showed that she was dying. She was even discharged by the doctor but advised to stay for an extra night for observation and go home the next day. But she died at dawn.”