Black Sherif lookalike surfaces online with 'killer' freestyle (WATCH)

In the video, the yet-to-be-identified boy rattled a freestyle of Black Sherif's verse on Darkoo's 'Always' track.

The video has so far attracted reactions from some social media users. "Everybody has a look-alike in Ghana. Just blow and see," a Twitter user said and another added that "Lmaooo this trend de kill me pass. See how he kyea en mouth".

"Is there a cave that houses all these look alikes? Cos," @Clif_FX said after chancing on the video of Black Sherif's look-alike. "Right now the thing over me lol . From kidi,Eugene,King Promise and now Blacko," another tweep added after seeing the post below.

In a related story, a few days ago, a Shatta Wale lookalike also surfaced in Lapaz and caused serious traffic.

The fans who thought he was Shatta Wale couldn't help but follow him whilst giving him fans as Shatta Wale. To make it more convincing, the yet-to-be-identified young man stood up through the sunroof of a Benz car he was inside and engaged with the fans in a way Shatta Wale will do.

In what is believed to be a deliberate stunt, Shatta Wale's lookalike also got macho men around his car acting his security detail. Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official shared the video on his Twitter page and it has since been going viral with mixed reactions from tweeps.