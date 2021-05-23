RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Da' Hammer in wild shock over Black Sherif not getting attention like Kuami Eugene (VIDEO)

Legendary sound engineer, Da' Hammer of Last 2, is throwing his support behind Black Sherif.

Black Sherif is a budding Ghanaian musician who is emerging as one of the fresh voices in the music space and force to reckon with. According to Da' Hammer, Black Sherif's talent is unfathomable and he doesn't get how he is not being prioritized like other A-list musicians.

"What’s really going on... where are the gatekeepers who’re steering this industry. Who actually determines what should be popular and what should be shelved? I can’t believe @blacksherif_ isn’t in the frontlines," he wrote.

Describing Sherif's talent, Hammer noted that "The most unique artist in recent times combining hi life and hip hop in unfathomable ways and he’s being kept in the background".

In an Instagram, he continued that "I miss the days when @bolarayofficial and some great DJs were in charge of what the public got to hear. You always knew deserving artist will definitely get their break. This guy needs to enjoy the same prioritization as the talented Kuami Eugene gets from DJs".

Hammer who is recognized in groom top rappers like Sarkodie, Edem, Kwaw Kese among others, concluded that "we have a pure breed in our midst, the first of his kind. Trust me They don’t make 'em like this anymore. A hilife artist with a hip hop mindset. Priceless".

His comment came as a caption to a video Black Sherif has released for his "1st Sermon Freestyle". Watch the video below.

