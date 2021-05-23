Da' Hammer in wild shock over Black Sherif not getting attention like Kuami Eugene (VIDEO)

"What’s really going on... where are the gatekeepers who’re steering this industry. Who actually determines what should be popular and what should be shelved? I can’t believe @blacksherif_ isn’t in the frontlines," he wrote.

Describing Sherif's talent, Hammer noted that "The most unique artist in recent times combining hi life and hip hop in unfathomable ways and he’s being kept in the background".

In an Instagram, he continued that "I miss the days when @bolarayofficial and some great DJs were in charge of what the public got to hear. You always knew deserving artist will definitely get their break. This guy needs to enjoy the same prioritization as the talented Kuami Eugene gets from DJs".

Hammer who is recognized in groom top rappers like Sarkodie, Edem, Kwaw Kese among others, concluded that "we have a pure breed in our midst, the first of his kind. Trust me They don’t make 'em like this anymore. A hilife artist with a hip hop mindset. Priceless".