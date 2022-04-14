In a Twitter post by one of his known associates, Sneaker Nyame, the artiste is seen in a snippet of the yet to be released video holding a bag and walking on a seemingly arid but grassy field.
Black Sherif releases a snippet of 'Kwaku The Traveller' video (Watch)
Ghana’s fast-moving artiste, Black Sherif, has made public a small part of the video for the boundary breaking song, ‘Kwaku The Traveller.’
Released on Wednesday, March 30, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ received world acclaim in the first week it came out.
Within six days the song was topping charts around the world.
Also, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is now the most 'shazammed' song worldwide. Shazam is a website and an application that helps music lovers to identify songs in seconds. The app can also assist one to find movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.
In an interview with this reporter, Grammy nominated record producer, Edgar Nabeyin Panford disclosed that, there is something outstanding about the song that he hasn’t figured out yet.
He further described the song as a “great record from top to bottom.”
