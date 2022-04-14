Black Sherif releases a snippet of 'Kwaku The Traveller' video (Watch)

Released on Wednesday, March 30, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ received world acclaim in the first week it came out.

Within six days the song was topping charts around the world.

Also, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is now the most 'shazammed' song worldwide. Shazam is a website and an application that helps music lovers to identify songs in seconds. The app can also assist one to find movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.

In an interview with this reporter, Grammy nominated record producer, Edgar Nabeyin Panford disclosed that, there is something outstanding about the song that he hasn’t figured out yet.