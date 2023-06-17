The masterpiece was directed by Babs Direction and shot at the Nubuke Foundation art gallery in East Legon, Accra.
Black Sherif releases visual for hit song “Oil in My Head”
Konongo music star Black Sherif has released the official visual for his song “Oil in My Head,” the second track on his debut album, “The Villain I Never Was.”
Recommended articles
The video tells the story of Sherif’s journey from a struggling artiste to a successful musician breaking international boundaries.
The video culminates with Sherif gliding into the sky, ascending to a higher plane of existence.
It features Libyan-born Ghanaian high fashion model and actress Brigitte Appiah, who anoints Sheriff's head with oil.
The visual since its release is number one on YouTube trending music and has seen a view of about 200K and counting.
Watch the video below:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh