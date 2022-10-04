RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif shares track list of his debut album “The Villain I Never Was”

Dorcas Agambila

The Blacko season is here!

Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album
Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

Ahead of its official release on Thursday, October 6, 2022, Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has shared a tracklist of his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was'.

Read Also

Announcing the album via the bird app, he penned; “It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”. Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.”

‘The Villian I Never Was’ is a 14-track album which houses his monster hit songs, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’ which features with Burna Boy as tracks 13 and 14 respectively alongside his recent jam, ‘Soja’ the 4th track.

In an update of events, Black Sherif has shared the official track-list for the album.

Other tracks include 'The Homeless Song', 'Oil In My Head', '45', 'Prey Da Youngsta', 'Sad Boys Don’t Fold', 'Konongo Zongo', 'Waste Man', 'We Up', 'Toxic Love City', 'Don’t Forget Me', and 'Oh Paradise'.

Tracklist of Black Sherif's debut album “The Villain I Never Was
Tracklist of Black Sherif's debut album “The Villain I Never Was” Tracklist of Black Sherif's debut album “The Villain I Never Was” Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian songs that became more viral because of TikTok

10 Ghanaian songs that went viral because of TikTok

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping Music albums in October

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October

Pull down your video from YouTube; GTA also accuses Ayat Kirani of copyright infringement

Pull down your video from YouTube; GTA also accuses Ayat Kirani of copyright infringement

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s 'Soja' tops most streamed songs this week on Audiomack