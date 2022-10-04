Ahead of its official release on Thursday, October 6, 2022, Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has shared a tracklist of his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was'.
Black Sherif shares track list of his debut album “The Villain I Never Was”
The Blacko season is here!
Announcing the album via the bird app, he penned; “It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”. Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.”
‘The Villian I Never Was’ is a 14-track album which houses his monster hit songs, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ and ‘Second Sermon Remix’ which features with Burna Boy as tracks 13 and 14 respectively alongside his recent jam, ‘Soja’ the 4th track.
In an update of events, Black Sherif has shared the official track-list for the album.
Other tracks include 'The Homeless Song', 'Oil In My Head', '45', 'Prey Da Youngsta', 'Sad Boys Don’t Fold', 'Konongo Zongo', 'Waste Man', 'We Up', 'Toxic Love City', 'Don’t Forget Me', and 'Oh Paradise'.
