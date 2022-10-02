A list of Ghanaian music stars who have confirmed they will dropping musical projects in October.
Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October
Music lovers in Ghana and around the world will be updating their playlists as some top Ghanaian musicians will be releasing new music in October
Read Also
The projects expected this month range from full-length albums, to singles, collaborations, and extended plays.
Black Sherif
Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif broke the internet when he announced the release of his debut album; The Villian I Never Was." The project will be released on Thursday 6 October, across the various streaming platforms.
Announcing his debut album, Black Sherif wrote; It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to.My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was” Available on all stores on October 6, 2022.Thank you, Love you.
Shatta Wale
While performing at the Summer Stage Festival in New York, Shatta Wale announced the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album.
The project which the self-proclaimed King of Dancehall had teased in 2020 and continuously postponed is set for release on Monday 17 October 2022.
Wendy Shay
After serving fans with two hit singles, Survivor and Warning, Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, known in showbiz as Wendy Shay will drop an Extended Play titled Enigma. The singer has been teasing the project set for release on Friday 21 October 2022 by sharing photos of herself in customized Enigma merch.
Amerado
On Tuesday 25th October 2022, fans of Amerado Burner will be treated to an amazing piece of work from the Ghanaian rapper. Amerado took to social media to announce the release of his album G.I.N.A which stands for God Is Never Asleep.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh