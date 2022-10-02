Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October

The projects expected this month range from full-length albums, to singles, collaborations, and extended plays.

Black Sherif

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif broke the internet when he announced the release of his debut album; The Villian I Never Was." The project will be released on Thursday 6 October, across the various streaming platforms.

Announcing his debut album, Black Sherif wrote; It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to.My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was” Available on all stores on October 6, 2022.Thank you, Love you.

Shatta Wale

While performing at the Summer Stage Festival in New York, Shatta Wale announced the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album.

The project which the self-proclaimed King of Dancehall had teased in 2020 and continuously postponed is set for release on Monday 17 October 2022.

Wendy Shay

After serving fans with two hit singles, Survivor and Warning, Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, known in showbiz as Wendy Shay will drop an Extended Play titled Enigma. The singer has been teasing the project set for release on Friday 21 October 2022 by sharing photos of herself in customized Enigma merch.

Amerado