Black Sherif sits atop as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Audiomack

Black Sherif earlier this month made a return with his mesmerizing voice, introducing a delightful two-track release titled “Take Care of Yourself Blacko.” The project includes the songs “Yaya” and “Simmer Down,” co-produced by Joker Nharnah and Samsney.

An introspective pair of singles, “YAYA” and “Simmer Down” mark the 21-year-old’s growth as he navigates the cold streets of fame while staying true to himself. While “YAYA” follows the lens of his alter ego, a rebel who gave fate a chance and is in search of healing, “Simmer Down” is a highlife, soul and drilled infused anthem about keeping a winning mentality and practicing patience to downplay opposition.