Black Sherif sits atop as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Audiomack

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian High-flying star, Black Sherif has been named the most streamed artiste on the digital streaming platform, Audiomack in 2023.

Black Sheriff
The list features prominent African artists such as Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Rema among others.

Black Sherif earlier this month made a return with his mesmerizing voice, introducing a delightful two-track release titled “Take Care of Yourself Blacko.” The project includes the songs “Yaya” and “Simmer Down,” co-produced by Joker Nharnah and Samsney.

An introspective pair of singles, “YAYA” and “Simmer Down” mark the 21-year-old’s growth as he navigates the cold streets of fame while staying true to himself. While “YAYA” follows the lens of his alter ego, a rebel who gave fate a chance and is in search of healing, “Simmer Down” is a highlife, soul and drilled infused anthem about keeping a winning mentality and practicing patience to downplay opposition.

