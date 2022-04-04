Black Sherif speaks on securing the number one spot on Nigeria Apple Music

This is a feat that no Ghanaian musician has achieved in recent times, especially when Ghanaian music industry stakeholders have been keen to see Ghanaian songs penetrate the Nigerian music scene.

Usually, it is Nigerian songs that are always dominating music charts in Ghana but Black Sherif has proved that the tables can change if the right strings are pulled.

Acknowledging his feat in Nigeria, Black Sherif shared a screenshot of the Nigeria Apple Music chart and wrote "NUMBER 1 in NAIJJJ! LOVE YOU SO MUCH CHALE❤️. KEEP STREAMING #KTT".

Black Sherif is not new to the Nigerian music market. His 'Second Sermon' monster hit track has also been a popular tune in the West African country which he visited some few months ago for shows and media tours.

The song attracted wild attention after Burna Boy also hopped on the remix. 'Second Sermon' has set Black Sherif on a good path as his breakthrough song and he is continuing the journey with 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

Black Sherif’s Kwaku The Traveller tops Apple Music charts Pulse Ghana

The single on the first day of its release also kicked out 'Finesse' by Nigerian singers Pheelz, BNXN and Buju from the number spot on Ghana Apple Music.