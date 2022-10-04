The Ghanaian music sensation titled the new song 'Soja' and it sees him singing about matters of life and society that try to weigh him down despite him reaching a point where he feels his 'mystery box' is close.
Black Sherif takes over TikTok with #Soja challenge
Black Sherif, who is nominated for a BET Award in the Best International Flow category released his latest banger on September 22, 2022 which has since left fans going crazy over his talent and style.
Since the release of the single, it has recorded a series of big achievements.
The song recently peaked at number one on Ghana’s Apple music defeating Asake’s ‘Terminator’ after leading the charts for a couple of weeks.
Black Sherif also celebrated after his ‘Soja’ surpassed 1 million views in 3 days on YouTube and currently has over 2million views.
Well, currently music and Black Sherif lovers are currently blowing up the song on social media with the ‘ Soja’ challenge.
Fans are getting creative with the lyrics of the hit song and coming out to dope video versions of the song.
Celebrities have also channeled their inner creativity to join the challenge and have produced great concepts of the hit song.
Currently the sound has 41.3K videos under it on TikTok.
Some have recreated his rain video for the song, while others are coming out with different concepts and honestly we are here for all of it.
Ghanaian dancer Dancegodlloyd and famous Tiktoker Jackline Mensah have also joined in the challenge.
The award-winning singer, who has dominated the field in his brief time in the music business, has revealed his upcoming album ‘THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS’ will be available for purchase and streamed on all digital music platforms on Thursday, October 6, 2022 according to the details he shared via his official Apple Music account.
The album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, contains 14 tracks which includes ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Burna boy, ‘Kweku The Traveller’, and ‘Soja’.
Black Sherif, has been on fire with his unmatched talent since breaking into the Ghana music industry in 2021, is arguably the hottest artist in Ghana right now.
The Empire Records signee has solidified his name by dropping some bangers that are leaving rent-free in our heads, with the likes of First Sermon, Sercond Sermon, Second Sermon remix, Kwaku The Traveller, among others.
