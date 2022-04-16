Black Sherif used as 'Rap Life' playlist's cover by Apple Music

Apple’s ‘Rap Life’ is a new global playlist by the company that focuses on currently dominating rap artistes and lifestyle.

According to Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, this new playlist has replaced “The A-List: Hip-Hop” playlist.

Pulse Nigeria

“We flipped it to dig deeper into the lifestyle [and to] keep pushing the culture forward.”

The department he heads is tasked with shinning the light on the importance of rap as a musical genre.

“Rap isn’t just a genre. There’s a reason it’s sometimes simply called The Culture: It’s a way of life.”

Since its release, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’, has chalked incredible successes.

The song has been streamed on Boomplay for over 10 million times and has reeked in 3.4 million views on YouTube.