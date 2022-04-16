RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif used as 'Rap Life' playlist's cover by Apple Music

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Versatile Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has been made the cover of Apple Music’s ‘Rap Life’ playlist.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

This is after the artiste’s song ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, released on March 30, has broken boundaries and is currently enjoying consistently play around the world and on social media platforms.

Recommended articles

Apple’s ‘Rap Life’ is a new global playlist by the company that focuses on currently dominating rap artistes and lifestyle.

According to Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, this new playlist has replaced “The A-List: Hip-Hop” playlist.

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April
Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April Pulse Nigeria

“We flipped it to dig deeper into the lifestyle [and to] keep pushing the culture forward.”

The department he heads is tasked with shinning the light on the importance of rap as a musical genre.

“Rap isn’t just a genre. There’s a reason it’s sometimes simply called The Culture: It’s a way of life.”

Since its release, ‘Kwaku The Traveler’, has chalked incredible successes.

The song has been streamed on Boomplay for over 10 million times and has reeked in 3.4 million views on YouTube.

On other streaming platforms such as Audiomack, Spotify, tidal and Apple Music, the song has seen an incredible spike in listenership.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

8 Ghanaian musicians who made waves in Nigeria with their songs

Black Sherif, Gyakie and Patapaa

Black Sherif releases a snippet of 'Kwaku The Traveller' video (Watch)

Black Sherif

'They put their language aside and sing in pidgin' - Kelvyn Boy shares lesson from Nigeria

Kelvyn Boy

Deal with this issue or it will come back to haunt you – Hammer to Black Sherif

Hammer and Black Sherif