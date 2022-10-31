The ‘Soja’ hitmaker, over the weekend took home a number of awards at the Ghana Music Awards UK including the ultimate award as 2022 Artiste of the Year.
Black Sherif wins big at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK
The darling boy of Ghana’s music industry Black Sherif, is gradually taking over the world with his uniqueness and talent.
This comes hours after he emerged as the Best Male Musician at the 2022 Fashion Ghana Honors & Awards.
Black Sherif won "Artist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and "Hiplife Hip-hop Song of the Year" with his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller and Most Popular Song of the year.
He beat competition from King Promise, KiDi, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, Celestine Donkor, and Diana Hamilton to win the most coveted artist of the year title.
That was not the only award the singer took home that night, he also banged the Best New Artiste of the Year, Highlife/Hip-hop Artiste of the year, Highlife/Hip Hop song of the year, and Most Popular Song of the year for his hit song Kweku the Traveller, a song off his maiden studio album, The ‘Villian I Never Was’.
Black Sherif made waves in the Ghanaian music industry in 2019 and by 2021, the singer took over the industry with his hit songs like First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku The Traveller.
Before the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif had caught the attention of many international acts, including Busta Rhymes, Burna Boy, DJ Khalid, and others.
The awards scheme seeks to promote the Ghanaian music industry abroad and recognize Ghanaian creatives abroad .
The night saw great performances from artists from Ghana and UK.
Here are a list of winners.
- HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Black Sherif
- HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR: Kweku The Traveller – Black Sherif
- HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR: Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul
- HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Akwaboah
- GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR: Only You – Celestine Donkor
- GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Diana Hamilton
- REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Stonebwoy
- REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR: Touch It – KiDi
- AFROBEATS/AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Kelvyn Boy
- AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR: Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom
- MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: King Promise – Slow Down
- FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Cina Soul – OMG
- INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR: Emmanuel Afreh Jnr.
- SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Akwaboah – Obiaa
- BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR: Rollies & Cigars – Sarkodie
- BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr. Drew
- NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: to Black Sherif
- MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR: Kwaku The Traveller – Black Sherif
- ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Black Sherif
- AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Burna Boy
- UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: to Esi Bentil
- BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Bad Gyal – Mona 4Reall (Dir. by Rex)
- MOST DOMINANT FAN BASE OF THE YEAR: Shatta Movement
- UK-BASED BEST DJ OF THE YEAR: DJ Fiifii
- UK BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Denny
- UK-BASED AFROBEATS/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Eugy
- UK-BASED AFROBEAT/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR: Hang Wiv Me – Goldkay
- UK-BASED HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR: 2 Chains – Headie One
- UK-BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR: Ghana – Ohene
- UK-BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: NSG
- UK BASED NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Fresh Andy
- UK-BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR: Shidaa – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
- UK-BASED WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR: You Alone – Alice McKenzie
- UK-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Samuel Sey
- UK BASED BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy x Quamina MP
- UK BASED PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Juls
- BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN SONG OF THE YEAR: Special – Nana Fofie
- BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN ARTISTE: DayVybz
- PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Kaywa
- ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR: Sad Girlz Love Money Remix – Amarae ft. Moliy & Kali Uchis
- UK BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: 2 Chains – Headie One
- GHANAIAN CONTEMPORARY ACT: Santrofi
- BEST INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL ACT: Dela Botri & Hewale Sounds
- LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Reggie Rockstone
- SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD: Tic (Ghana) Zoro King (UK
