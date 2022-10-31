RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif wins big at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

Dorcas Agambila

The darling boy of Ghana’s music industry Black Sherif, is gradually taking over the world with his uniqueness and talent.

Black Sherif

The ‘Soja’ hitmaker, over the weekend took home a number of awards at the Ghana Music Awards UK including the ultimate award as 2022 Artiste of the Year.

This comes hours after he emerged as the Best Male Musician at the 2022 Fashion Ghana Honors & Awards.

Black Sherif won "Artist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and "Hiplife Hip-hop Song of the Year" with his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller and Most Popular Song of the year.

He beat competition from King Promise, KiDi, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, Celestine Donkor, and Diana Hamilton to win the most coveted artist of the year title.

That was not the only award the singer took home that night, he also banged the Best New Artiste of the Year, Highlife/Hip-hop Artiste of the year, Highlife/Hip Hop song of the year, and Most Popular Song of the year for his hit song Kweku the Traveller, a song off his maiden studio album, The ‘Villian I Never Was’.

Black Sherif made waves in the Ghanaian music industry in 2019 and by 2021, the singer took over the industry with his hit songs like First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku The Traveller.

Before the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif had caught the attention of many international acts, including Busta Rhymes, Burna Boy, DJ Khalid, and others.

The awards scheme seeks to promote the Ghanaian music industry abroad and recognize Ghanaian creatives abroad .

The night saw great performances from artists from Ghana and UK.

Here are a list of winners.

  1. HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Black Sherif
  2. HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR: Kweku The Traveller – Black Sherif
  3. HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR: Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul
  4. HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Akwaboah
  5. GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR: Only You – Celestine Donkor
  6. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Diana Hamilton
  7. REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Stonebwoy
  8. REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR: Touch It – KiDi
  9. AFROBEATS/AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Kelvyn Boy
  10. AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR: Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom
  11. MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: King Promise – Slow Down
  12. FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Cina Soul – OMG
  13. INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR: Emmanuel Afreh Jnr.
  14. SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Akwaboah – Obiaa
  15. BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR: Rollies & Cigars – Sarkodie
  16. BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr. Drew
  17. NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: to Black Sherif
  18. MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR: Kwaku The Traveller – Black Sherif
  19. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Black Sherif
  20. AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Burna Boy
  21. UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: to Esi Bentil
  22. BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Bad Gyal – Mona 4Reall (Dir. by Rex)
  23. MOST DOMINANT FAN BASE OF THE YEAR: Shatta Movement
  24. UK-BASED BEST DJ OF THE YEAR: DJ Fiifii
  25. UK BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Denny
  26. UK-BASED AFROBEATS/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Eugy
  27. UK-BASED AFROBEAT/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR: Hang Wiv Me – Goldkay
  28. UK-BASED HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR: 2 Chains – Headie One
  29. UK-BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR: Ghana – Ohene
  30. UK-BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: NSG
  31. UK BASED NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Fresh Andy
  32. UK-BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR: Shidaa – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
  33. UK-BASED WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR: You Alone – Alice McKenzie
  34. UK-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Samuel Sey
  35. UK BASED BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR: Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy x Quamina MP
  36. UK BASED PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Juls
  37. BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN SONG OF THE YEAR: Special – Nana Fofie
  38. BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN ARTISTE: DayVybz
  39. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Kaywa
  40. ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR: Sad Girlz Love Money Remix – Amarae ft. Moliy & Kali Uchis
  41. UK BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: 2 Chains – Headie One
  42. GHANAIAN CONTEMPORARY ACT: Santrofi
  43. BEST INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL ACT: Dela Botri & Hewale Sounds
  44. LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Reggie Rockstone
  45. SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD: Tic (Ghana) Zoro King (UK
Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
