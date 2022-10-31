Black Sherif wins big at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

This comes hours after he emerged as the Best Male Musician at the 2022 Fashion Ghana Honors & Awards.

Black Sherif won "Artist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and "Hiplife Hip-hop Song of the Year" with his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller and Most Popular Song of the year.

He beat competition from King Promise, KiDi, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, Celestine Donkor, and Diana Hamilton to win the most coveted artist of the year title.

That was not the only award the singer took home that night, he also banged the Best New Artiste of the Year, Highlife/Hip-hop Artiste of the year, Highlife/Hip Hop song of the year, and Most Popular Song of the year for his hit song Kweku the Traveller, a song off his maiden studio album, The ‘Villian I Never Was’.

Black Sherif made waves in the Ghanaian music industry in 2019 and by 2021, the singer took over the industry with his hit songs like First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku The Traveller.

Before the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif had caught the attention of many international acts, including Busta Rhymes, Burna Boy, DJ Khalid, and others.

The awards scheme seeks to promote the Ghanaian music industry abroad and recognize Ghanaian creatives abroad .

The night saw great performances from artists from Ghana and UK.

Here are a list of winners.