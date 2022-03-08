Black Sherif’s deal with EMPIRE is the worst “deal ever” - Reggie Rockstone

"Per my last conversation with DJ Rab, he told me that, Black Sherif's recent deal was the worse deal ever. It's so evil that Black Sherif wouldn't even do that to himself. He planned to speak with Blacko on that. Now he is no more."

News concerning Black Sherif also known as Blacko’s management and his recent contract with EMPIRE Distribution has been rife recently.

EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc. is an American distribution company and record label founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami and headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Shedding light on Blacko’s distribution deal with EMPIRE last month, Emmanuel Sarpong, widely known as Olele Salvador, pointed out that it’s not as bad as most people are suggesting.

In a Twitter thread, Emmanuel wrote that Blacko hasn’t “sold his life away.”

“What Black Sherif is alleged to have signed with the distribution wing of EMPIRE, is simply the licensing of his songs and the distribution to various markets globally. So No, he hasn't "sold his life" away. LOL”

He further pointed out that, the supposedly leaked contract on social media does not bind Blacko rigidly as it has been purported.

“In the 'contract' doing the rounds on the inter-webs, EMPIRE is responsible for the distribution of the Second Sermon RMX, 2 other songs & a 7-track EP that's yet to be released. This means Blacko & EMPIRE will share the revenue splits from these projects. In his case 60-40.

“A clause in the contract also states that both parties (Blacko & EMPIRE) can opt out of the contract at any time but must be within a 30-day notice. So once again Blacko hasn't signed his life away. He can always do other songs other than what was captured in the contract.”

However, Reggie said DJ Rab had “planned to speak with Blacko on that. Now he is no more.”

The music producer, Rab Bakari died tragically on March 6, 2022 at Busua, Western Region.

He was a Ghanaian music professional with over 10 years working experience with Universal Music Group’s Def Jam Records in the United States of America.

According to Reggie, one of his “best” friends, DJ Rab, “once designed some of the covers of the biggest rappers you know of.”

He also had experience as an authentic New York Hip Hop creator as a host and panelist at SXSW Music in the (USA), Geekend (USA); Kenya Music Week; WOMEX (Hungary); lectures at New York University (USA), Social Media Week (Nigeria); CMJ Music Marathon (USA); Cariforum EU Business Forum (Jamaica); Ghana DJ Awards and AFRIMA (Nigeria).

Until his death, he was working on a book about music in urban African metro areas and what he had contributed to hiplife.