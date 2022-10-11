Black Sherif’s debut album featured on billboards across the United States

Billboards strategically placed in the United States have allocated ad slots advertising the album to further the message. Currently, these billboards are marketing the album to millions of people in states like New York, Los Angeles, and Georgia.

Blacko Pulse Ghana

The pictures have been seen so far from Los Angeles, California, New York, New York, and Atlanta Georgia and Ghanaians have been applauding the young superstar for the feat that is only one of many following the release of his debut album.

Blacko Pulse Ghana

In photos that have surfaced on social media, the Ghanaian musician's photos and pictures of his new album were spotted around Los Angeles, California, New York, New York, and Atlanta Georgia.

Blacko Pulse Ghana

This is only one of the milestones Black Sherif's The Villian I Never Was album has chalked since its release on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

It has raked in more than 70 million views on the streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.

'THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS' album Pulse Ghana