Black Sherif’s debut album featured on billboards across the United States

Dorcas Agambila

Black Sherif’s debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ has been the talk of the town ever since it was released on October 6, 2022, and he currently getting the support he needs for the promotion of the album.

Black Sherif
Since its debut, the album has racked up massive streaming figures across all services and earned #1 positions on Apple Music and Itunes in multiple countries.

Billboards strategically placed in the United States have allocated ad slots advertising the album to further the message. Currently, these billboards are marketing the album to millions of people in states like New York, Los Angeles, and Georgia.

Blacko
The pictures have been seen so far from Los Angeles, California, New York, New York, and Atlanta Georgia and Ghanaians have been applauding the young superstar for the feat that is only one of many following the release of his debut album.

Blacko
In photos that have surfaced on social media, the Ghanaian musician's photos and pictures of his new album were spotted around Los Angeles, California, New York, New York, and Atlanta Georgia.

Blacko
This is only one of the milestones Black Sherif's The Villian I Never Was album has chalked since its release on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

It has raked in more than 70 million views on the streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.

'THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS' album
The first album of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee achieved the milestone in less than 24 hours after its release. A little over 24 hours after the release of the album, it also set a record on Apple Music UK albums chart. It peaked at number 9 on the chart.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
