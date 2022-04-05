Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' climbs up in Top 100 Global Chart on Apple Music

As of yesterday, the song has debuted on Apple Music's global chart at number 76. Checks by pulse.com.gh show that the song has climbed up in the chart today. 'Kwaku TheTraveller' is now 73 on the global chart.

However, this may not come as a surprise as the song secured top spots in different countries. 'Kwaku The Traveller' has been number on Ghana Apple Music and eventually landed at the top spot on Nigeria Apple Music too.

This becomes a historic feat that no Ghanaian musician has achieved in recent times, especially when Ghanaian music industry stakeholders have been keen to see Ghanaian songs penetrate the Nigerian music scene.

Often, it is Nigerian songs that are always dominating music charts in Ghana but Black Sherif has proved that the tables can change if the right strings are pulled.

Acknowledging his feat in Nigeria, Black Sherif shared a screenshot of the Nigeria Apple Music chart and wrote "NUMBER 1 in NAIJJJ! LOVE YOU SO MUCH CHALE❤️. KEEP STREAMING #KTT".