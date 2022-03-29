Black Sherif's set up at the 3Music Awards was for Sarkodie – Sadiq Abdulai reveals

He said they had started “engaging” with Sarkodie’s team “from last year.” But as a result of some “unfinished business” they had with his management the plans didn’t work out.

Sadiq added that Sarkodie’s team wasn’t “sure” if he will be in the country at the awards night.

Pulse Ghana

When the show was approaching, Sadiq said they reached out to Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, again “in February.”

However, Angel told them to finalize the previous unfinished business before they could move ahead to talk about new business.

Asked by Abeiku Santana whether Sarkodie knew about the set up for the performance, Sadiq said he doesn’t “know” but he spoke to Angel and DJ Mensah, Sarkodie’s DJ, about the planned set up.

“We explained it to them that we are looking to do this. I reached out to them during the week of the Super Bowl to finalize everything because we really wanted to go all out for this.”

According to the owner of 3 Media Network, while his team was pushing for Sarkodie to start the show, one of the handlers of Black Sherif made a strong case for the him that, based on his works during the past year, he deserved to open the main event of the awards show.

“So, when they couldn’t, Sherif was already on our bill but Blacko was supposed to be the leader of the new school performance. But Aubrey, who works with him {Blacko} told me looking at how hard the boy had worked this year, we should give him the opening performance.

“And I remember telling Aubrey and co that the opening performance idea we have built is something we were working with Sarkodie on it. But she said to me that look, if it doesn’t work -out they want the spot.

Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

He pointed out that because they were not certain about settling the unfinished business with Sarkodie and his team, they knew they had to look elsewhere.

“In fact, for Angel, he wanted us to complete the unfinish business that we had before he would be confident to pick up such conversations with Sarkodie. And so once, what we wanted to do was not realistically available at the time and it was going to be finished up later, we realized that at that point we needed to move on.”