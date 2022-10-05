Black Sherif’s ‘Soja’ makes an appearance on Billboard Afrobeats Chart

After recently setting a new record on Boomplay, as the only Ghanaian artist to have 100Million streams on BoomPlay. He’s also the first Ghanaian artist to have his song clock 1 million on YouTube in a day. His song ‘Kweku The Traveller’ after being released entered Billboard and stayed there for weeks.

The Ghanaian Music Star is back with yet another record, and this time, on Afrobeats Billboard charts as the second Ghanaian artist the first been Camidoh on the 39 spot with his smash hit ‘Sugarcane’.

The song ‘Soja,’ which debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts within 24 hours of its release and is currently peaking at No.1 on the Music Charts, has made its debut to 23rd on the Billboard Afrobeats chart, sandwiched between Nigerian Burna Boy’s Ye and Asake’s Ototo.

Billboard Afobeasts Chart Pulse Ghana

On Thursday, March 30, 2022, Black Sherif made his first appearance on Billboard with his feature with UK-based Nigerian Darkoo’s song “Always,” which peaked at No. 34 on the international music charting platform’s US Afrobeats.

The global hit song “Kwaku the Traveller” by BET Award nominee Black Sherif also charted on Billboard’s “US Afrobeats Song of the Week” at No. 5 and Top Trailer Songs Global at No. 12 after garnering 1 million streams on YouTube in less than 24 hours, making it the first Ghanaian to ever achieved that feat.

The young talented musician who is going global at a tremendous speed rate recently set a new record when “Kwaku the Traveller” surpassed 100 million streams on Boomplay and received a Golden plaque from Africa’s leading music streaming platform.

Black Sherif announced the release date for his upcoming album “The Villain I Never Was” scheduled on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after dropping his Soja song which dominated all music streaming platforms specifically on YouTube.