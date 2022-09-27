Black Sherif’s 'Soja' tops most streamed songs this week on Audiomack

The song’s release date was confirmed by Black Sherif, who was just nominated for a BET Award in the Best International Flow category.

Since the release of the single, it has recorded a series of achievements and frankly we are not surprised.

The song recently peaked at number one on Ghana’s Apple music defeating Asake’s ‘Terminator’ after leading the charts for a couple of weeks.

Black Sherif also celebrated after his ‘Soja’ surpassed 1 million views in 3 days on YouTube.

Well, Blacko has reached another milestone with the song as it becomes the most streamed song on Audiomack this week.

The list was posted on the digital streaming platform, Audiomack’s social media pages on September 27, 2022.

The award-winning singer, who has dominated the field in his brief time in the music business, earlier revealed his upcoming album ‘THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS’ will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music platforms on Thursday, October 6, 2022, according to the details he shared via his official Apple Music account.

The album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, contains 14 tracks which include the ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Burna boy, ‘Kweku The Traveller’, and ‘Soja’.

Black Sherif, has been on fire with his unmatched talent since breaking into the Ghana music industry in 2021 and is arguably the hottest artist in Ghana right now.