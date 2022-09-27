As you may remember, Black Sherif just released “Soja,” another banger on September 22, 2022, and the single has already made great waves across the country.
Black Sherif’s 'Soja' tops most streamed songs this week on Audiomack
Young Ghanaian drill musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also known as Black Sherif has chalked another success with his latest song ‘Soja’ on the digital streaming platform, Audiomack.
The song’s release date was confirmed by Black Sherif, who was just nominated for a BET Award in the Best International Flow category.
Since the release of the single, it has recorded a series of achievements and frankly we are not surprised.
The song recently peaked at number one on Ghana’s Apple music defeating Asake’s ‘Terminator’ after leading the charts for a couple of weeks.
Black Sherif also celebrated after his ‘Soja’ surpassed 1 million views in 3 days on YouTube.
Well, Blacko has reached another milestone with the song as it becomes the most streamed song on Audiomack this week.
The list was posted on the digital streaming platform, Audiomack’s social media pages on September 27, 2022.
The award-winning singer, who has dominated the field in his brief time in the music business, earlier revealed his upcoming album ‘THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS’ will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music platforms on Thursday, October 6, 2022, according to the details he shared via his official Apple Music account.
The album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, contains 14 tracks which include the ‘Second Sermon’ remix featuring Burna boy, ‘Kweku The Traveller’, and ‘Soja’.
Black Sherif, has been on fire with his unmatched talent since breaking into the Ghana music industry in 2021 and is arguably the hottest artist in Ghana right now.
The Empire Records signee has solidified his name by dropping some bangers that are leaving rent-free in our heads, with the likes of First Sermon, Second Sermon, Second Sermon remix, and Kwaku The Traveller, among others.
