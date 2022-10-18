RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ debuts no. 12 on Billboard world albums

Dorcas Agambila

Black Sherif’s maiden album “The Villain I Never Was” has officially debuted on Billboard’s World Albums Chart.

Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album
Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

According to Billboard, the full-length project debuts at No. 12 on the World Albums chart this week.

Read Also

The sensational musician’s debut album, “The Villain I Never Was,” was released on October 6th and is doing well in the global music market.

Black Sherif is currently number 12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, just below Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album.

“The Villain I Never Was on Billboard album chart
“The Villain I Never Was” on Billboard album chart “The Villain I Never Was” on Billboard album chart Pulse Ghana

The album which is Blacko’s autobiography shows his raw delivery and the overcoming-self-sabotage philosophy he introduced on pop hits like “Kwaku The Traveller” and “Second Sermon” into a 14-track manifesto

Combining his native tongue of Twi and his gift for storytelling with “asakaa” (the Ghanian take on the popular drill sound) and Afrobeats, Black Sherif blends cultures to create his own world on The Villain I Never Was

“The Villain I Never Was” which is about making sense of a difficult life, plays like a collection of Sherif’s personal affirmations, which he uses to battle inner demons and fuel his ambitions.

Blacko balances the realities of his upbringing in Konongo, Ghana, and the lessons he’s learned since with a fresh take on the sounds that shaped him on the album.

Black Sherif joins other Ghanaian music elites: Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale, who have made Billboard World Album Charts entries with their full-length projects: “Epistles Of Mama” and “Reign” respectively.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mr-Clement-Bofour-Clementina-and-Blac-Sherif

Black Sherif knows what killed my daughter – Clementina’s father speaks

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s debut album featured on billboards across the United States

Camidoh Slow feat. Magixx

Camidoh drops new single slow featuring Nigerian act, Magixx

Shatta Wale

"I'm the only artist in Ghana who has been able to charge $100,000 per show" - Shatta Wale