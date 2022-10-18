Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ debuts no. 12 on Billboard world albums

The sensational musician’s debut album, “The Villain I Never Was,” was released on October 6th and is doing well in the global music market.

Black Sherif is currently number 12 on the Billboard World Albums Chart, just below Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album.

“The Villain I Never Was” on Billboard album chart Pulse Ghana

The album which is Blacko’s autobiography shows his raw delivery and the overcoming-self-sabotage philosophy he introduced on pop hits like “Kwaku The Traveller” and “Second Sermon” into a 14-track manifesto

Combining his native tongue of Twi and his gift for storytelling with “asakaa” (the Ghanian take on the popular drill sound) and Afrobeats, Black Sherif blends cultures to create his own world on The Villain I Never Was

“The Villain I Never Was” which is about making sense of a difficult life, plays like a collection of Sherif’s personal affirmations, which he uses to battle inner demons and fuel his ambitions.

Blacko balances the realities of his upbringing in Konongo, Ghana, and the lessons he’s learned since with a fresh take on the sounds that shaped him on the album.