Superstars like Wizkid, Beyonce, Daddy Yankee, The Weeknd, and other notable musicians’ albums were in the collection, which was mostly
Black Sherif's 'The Villain I never was' listed as part of AudioMack 2022 Global Top 50 albums
Audiomack, a global music streaming service that includes artists from all around the world, has released its list of the 50 finest albums of 2022.
dominated by Afrobeats artistes from Nigeria.
Ghanaian new sensation Black Sherif’s album The Villain I never was, is the only Ghanaian album that was among the 50 finest albums of 2022 listed.
Black Sherif has gradually become the golden voice of Ghana’s rap scene. After a series of smash hits, both introspective and anthemic, Sherif’s debut album The Villain I Never Was landed, sounding like an instant classic
2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, Black Sherif is currently having a good run in the showbiz industry.
Following the successful release of the 14-tracked album which features the African Giant, Burna Boy on track 14, ‘Second Sermon Remix’, fans and music lovers have shown their appreciation for the rapper’s album.
‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.
The album also peaked at peaks at number 12 on billboard chart sandwiched by Wizkid’s; ‘Made In Lagos’ album at number 11 and BTS’s ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ album at number 13.
‘Oil In My Head‘, ‘The Homeless Song‘, ‘45‘ and ‘Konongo Zongo‘also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.
Black Sherif is not only appearing on world charts or blowing up streaming algorithms but also caught the attention of international award schemes as he has received two nominations in just a month.
The “50 Best Albums of 2022” list by Audiomack further reinforces the fact that Afrobeats is one of the significant musical genres now sweeping the world of music.
Along with Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” body of work, the self-described “African Giant,” Burna Boy, made the list with “Love, Damini,” and the acclaimed albums by YBNL Nation superstars Fireboy DML and Asake — “Playboy” and “Mr Money With the Vibe”—were some of the best albums.
Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar Baby,” T.I. Blaze’s “The Fresh Prince of Lagos,” T Dollar’s “Born 2 Shine (EP),” and the skilled FAVE’s debut EP “Riddim 5” were also some of the other Nigerian Afrobeats artistes on the list.
View the complete ranking of the top 50 albums of 2022 below.
Ambré — 3000°
Ankhal — ANKHALINO
Ari Lennox — age/sex/location
Asake — Mr. Money With The Vibe
Babyface Ray — FACE
Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
Baky — Rap ap rete Rap
Beyoncé — RENAISSANCE
Black Sherif — The Villain I Never Was
Brent Faiyaz — WASTELAND
Burna Boy — Love, Damini
CEO Trayle — HH5
Costa Titch — Mr Big Flexa
Daddy Yankee — LEGENDADDY
Destroy Lonely — NO STYLIST
Diamond Platnumz — First Of All
Eslabon Armado — NOSTALGIA
FAVE — Riddim 5
Feid — FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM
Fireboy DML — Playboy
Flume — Palaces
Future — I NEVER LIKED YOU
Jahmiel — Legend
Jay Wheeler — Emociones
Koffee — Gifted
Latto — 777
Lil Baby — It’s Only Me
Lil Silva — Yesterday Is Heavy
Luis R Conriquez, Tony Aguirre — Corridones Belicones Duetos
Mura Masa — demon time
Natanael Cano — NataKong
Omar Apollo — Ivory
Phabo — Before I Let Her Go EP
Prem Dhillon — No Lookin’ Back
Prince Swanny — Swanology
Ravyn Lenae — HYPNOS
Seyi Vibez — Billion Dollar Baby
Sleazyworld Go — Where The Shooters Be
Skeng — Beast of the Era
Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights
Sudan Archives — Natural Brown Prom Queen
The 1975 — Being Funny in a Foreign Language
The Weeknd — Dawn FM
TiaCorine — I Can’t Wait
T.I Blaze — The Fresh Prince of Lagos
T Dollar — Born 2 Shine
Wizkid — More Love, Less Ego
Yeat — 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack)
Yung Kayo — DFTK
