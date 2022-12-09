Black Sherif's 'The Villain I never was' listed as part of AudioMack 2022 Global Top 50 albums

dominated by Afrobeats artistes from Nigeria.

Ghanaian new sensation Black Sherif’s album The Villain I never was, is the only Ghanaian album that was among the 50 finest albums of 2022 listed.

Black Sherif has gradually become the golden voice of Ghana’s rap scene. After a series of smash hits, both introspective and anthemic, Sherif’s debut album The Villain I Never Was landed, sounding like an instant classic

2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, Black Sherif is currently having a good run in the showbiz industry.

Following the successful release of the 14-tracked album which features the African Giant, Burna Boy on track 14, ‘Second Sermon Remix’, fans and music lovers have shown their appreciation for the rapper’s album.

‘The Villian I Never Was’ album in less than 24 hours of its release surpassed 70 million views on streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.

The album also peaked at peaks at number 12 on billboard chart sandwiched by Wizkid’s; ‘Made In Lagos’ album at number 11 and BTS’s ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ album at number 13.

‘Oil In My Head‘, ‘The Homeless Song‘, ‘45‘ and ‘Konongo Zongo‘also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana.

Black Sherif is not only appearing on world charts or blowing up streaming algorithms but also caught the attention of international award schemes as he has received two nominations in just a month.

The “50 Best Albums of 2022” list by Audiomack further reinforces the fact that Afrobeats is one of the significant musical genres now sweeping the world of music.

Along with Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” body of work, the self-described “African Giant,” Burna Boy, made the list with “Love, Damini,” and the acclaimed albums by YBNL Nation superstars Fireboy DML and Asake — “Playboy” and “Mr Money With the Vibe”—were some of the best albums.

Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar Baby,” T.I. Blaze’s “The Fresh Prince of Lagos,” T Dollar’s “Born 2 Shine (EP),” and the skilled FAVE’s debut EP “Riddim 5” were also some of the other Nigerian Afrobeats artistes on the list.

View the complete ranking of the top 50 albums of 2022 below.

Ambré — 3000°

Ankhal — ANKHALINO

Ari Lennox — age/sex/location

Asake — Mr. Money With The Vibe

Babyface Ray — FACE

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Baky — Rap ap rete Rap

Beyoncé — RENAISSANCE

Black Sherif — The Villain I Never Was

Brent Faiyaz — WASTELAND

Burna Boy — Love, Damini

CEO Trayle — HH5

Costa Titch — Mr Big Flexa

Daddy Yankee — LEGENDADDY

Destroy Lonely — NO STYLIST

Diamond Platnumz — First Of All

Eslabon Armado — NOSTALGIA

FAVE — Riddim 5

Feid — FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM

Fireboy DML — Playboy

Flume — Palaces

Future — I NEVER LIKED YOU

Jahmiel — Legend

Jay Wheeler — Emociones

Koffee — Gifted

Latto — 777

Lil Baby — It’s Only Me

Lil Silva — Yesterday Is Heavy

Luis R Conriquez, Tony Aguirre — Corridones Belicones Duetos

Mura Masa — demon time

Natanael Cano — NataKong

Omar Apollo — Ivory

Phabo — Before I Let Her Go EP

Prem Dhillon — No Lookin’ Back

Prince Swanny — Swanology

Ravyn Lenae — HYPNOS

Seyi Vibez — Billion Dollar Baby

Sleazyworld Go — Where The Shooters Be

Skeng — Beast of the Era

Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights

Sudan Archives — Natural Brown Prom Queen

The 1975 — Being Funny in a Foreign Language

The Weeknd — Dawn FM

TiaCorine — I Can’t Wait

T.I Blaze — The Fresh Prince of Lagos

T Dollar — Born 2 Shine

Wizkid — More Love, Less Ego

Yeat — 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack)