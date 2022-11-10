Blacko hit me up last minute for this project - Sarkodie on his collaboration with Black Sherif

Sarkodie’s Jamz features King Promise, Cina Soul, Oxlade, Joeyboy, BNXN, Lojay, and Cranium but Ghanaians are particularly excited with track number 9 “country side,” which features Black Sherif.

In an interview with Accra-based 3 Music Network on Thursday, the “Coachella” hitmaker revealed how break-out act, Black Sherif got onto the tracklist for his upcoming album, Jamz.

According to him, he is only moved to collaborate based on conviction and barely reaches out to other artists to get on his projects.

“If I want to do a song, it is rare that I would think that oh, this boy is the new hottest artiste I want to put him on,” he said.

The rapper narrated how Blacko was the one who asked to be on the project last minute.

“Big shoutouts to my superstar Blacko. Blacko hit me up last minute for this project, ‘Landlord I have to be on Jamz’. I said, pull up,” he added.

He also admitted that Black Sherif was a heavy influence on that particular song ‘Country Side’ and inspired its direction.

‘Jamz’ is a 10-track album with nine collaborations with major African musicians and one solo song.

The lead song ‘Labadi’ which has already been released features artiste King Promise.