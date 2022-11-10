RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blacko hit me up last minute for this project - Sarkodie on his collaboration with Black Sherif

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana’s most celebrated rapper, Sarkodie has announced the release of his seventh studio album, titled ‘Jamz.’

Black Sherif and Sarkodie
Black Sherif and Sarkodie

The 10-track album, which will be released on Friday, November 11, features nine collaborations with major African musicians and one solo song.

Recommended articles

Sarkodie’s Jamz features King Promise, Cina Soul, Oxlade, Joeyboy, BNXN, Lojay, and Cranium but Ghanaians are particularly excited with track number 9 “country side,” which features Black Sherif.

In an interview with Accra-based 3 Music Network on Thursday, the “Coachella” hitmaker revealed how break-out act, Black Sherif got onto the tracklist for his upcoming album, Jamz.

According to him, he is only moved to collaborate based on conviction and barely reaches out to other artists to get on his projects.

“If I want to do a song, it is rare that I would think that oh, this boy is the new hottest artiste I want to put him on,” he said.

The rapper narrated how Blacko was the one who asked to be on the project last minute.

“Big shoutouts to my superstar Blacko. Blacko hit me up last minute for this project, ‘Landlord I have to be on Jamz’. I said, pull up,” he added.

He also admitted that Black Sherif was a heavy influence on that particular song ‘Country Side’ and inspired its direction.

‘Jamz’ is a 10-track album with nine collaborations with major African musicians and one solo song.

The lead song ‘Labadi’ which has already been released features artiste King Promise.

Ghanaians have been looking forward to the big collaboration between Black Sherif and the “Landlord” Sarkodie and it is finally here.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tiwa Savage and Black Sherif

Tiwa Savage picks Black Sherif's lyrics to speak about her sex tape (VIDEO)

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Blacko’s alleged sex tape is simply a case of mistaken identity