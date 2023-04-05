Blacko lands another international collaboration as Popcaan features him on new album

The piece titled 'Celebrate' was produced by Ghanaian-British sound engineer, Jae5; the very producer Sherif chalked his '45' smash hit with recently. ‘Great is He’ is the fifth Album of the 867 GUD boss with notable features from Drake and Burna Boy among others.

Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif hopped on the second verse of the song preaching his triumph over many tribulations and obstacles while calling on the heavens to safeguard his musical journey.

