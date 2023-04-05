ADVERTISEMENT
Blacko lands another international collaboration as Popcaan features him on new album

Selorm Tali

Black Sherif continues to break international borders as he has featured on a new song by globally recognized Jamaican music star, Popcaan.

The versatile Ghanaian artiste has been featured on Popcaan's latest album, a 25-tracker named 'Great Is He'.

The piece titled 'Celebrate' was produced by Ghanaian-British sound engineer, Jae5; the very producer Sherif chalked his '45' smash hit with recently. ‘Great is He’ is the fifth Album of the 867 GUD boss with notable features from Drake and Burna Boy among others.

Black Sherif hopped on the second verse of the song preaching his triumph over many tribulations and obstacles while calling on the heavens to safeguard his musical journey.

‘Celebrate’ is a feel good song which fits many moods. It epitomizes the excellent music production trademark of the grammy award winning producer and sound engineer of Ghanaian descent, Jae5 who added his Midas touch to this amazing tune.

