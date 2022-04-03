‘Blacko the boundary breaker’ - M.anifest says as 'Kwaku The Travel' top Nigerian charts

However, the singer's energetic voice, the song’s lively rhythm and the piercing lyrics accompanying it, has caused the song to garner massive traction.

It is believed, albeit not confirmed, that this feat is the first by any Ghanaian artiste.

After breaking through with his two sermon songs – First Sermon and Second Sermon - Black Sherif’s career has seen an increase in manifold.

He won four awards at the 2022 3Music Awards last month - his first time winning an award. That was not the only Blacko highlight at the event. His performance, which was the first of the night, was an unprecedented display of stage craft.

Days after this, he released Kwaku The Traveler, a song that talks about the relentless pursuit of success and the mistakes that he has made on the journey to realise his dream.

Nigerian Grammy Award winning musician, Burna Boy, has been instrumental in the success of the young Ghanaian artiste in Nigeria. He featured on Black Sherif's Second Sermon, as he was seen singing the song several times before their collaboration. Burna Boy consistently performed the song on his recent European tour.

The song is the number one trending music on Ghana's YouTube Charts at the moment.