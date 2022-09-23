Blacko's 'Soja' terminates Asake’s 'Terminator' from top spot on Ghana Apple music after 24hours

Blacko once again dominated the music waves across the country with his newly released track titled ‘Soja’ 24 hours after its release.

The single off his upcoming album ‘THE VILLAIN I NEVER WAS’ peaked at number one on Ghana’s Apple music defeating Asake’s ‘Terminator’ after leading the charts for a couple of weeks.

According to Blacko, the song talks about how to get past your fears in order not to allow your anxieties and negative energies to sway them off their purpose and goals in life.

He added that the song also speaks about how people should brace themselves against all negative energies and their anxieties in order not to lose focus in their lives.

The song has also got over 500,000 streams on Audiomack in just 24 hours after its release and over 300,00 views on Youtube.

Due to the song’s relatability, the young celebrity has been able to touch the hearts of the audience.

Since its release, “Soja” has gotten a lot of love and acclaim from Ghanaians on social media.

Many Ghanaians perceive Black Sherif as the upcoming face of Ghanaian music, which suggests that they are enamoured with his musical taste and abilities.

‘Soja’ comes after several months of music starvation which also comes months after he dropped his “Kwaku The Traveler” which gained dominance across the world and also topped charts.