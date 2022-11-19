RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blacko's superb performance in Koko, London with Burna Boy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian new sensation, Mohammed Ismail Sharif, fondly called Black Sherif had a successful sold-out concert in London on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The show is the very first headlined concert by Blacko in London at KOKO.

Patrons massively locked up all over the place and filled with so much excitement at the concert, the 2021 VGMA ‘New Artist of the Year pulled up a surprise on fans, a double dose of the vibes by bringing on Nigeria’s wavy king, Burna Boy.

The two musicians have recently built a bond and become close pals after Black Sherif made his big breakthrough in the music scene with his hit single, “Second Sermon.”

Following the huge success of the song and the number it garnered, Burna Boy decided to bless Blacko by hopping on the remix a few months later, currently, the song has amassed over 10 million views and counting on YouTube.

This performance between Black Sherif and Burna Boy is not the first and it will certainly not be the last one because consistently, the “last last” global hitmaker, has not hidden his love, support, and wild admiration for the fast-rising artist who traces his roots to Konongo Zongo in the Ashanti.

Watch performance video below:

