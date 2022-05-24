RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Bloody Samaritan', 'Peru', 'Ozumba Mbadiwe', others nominated for Afrobeats Song of the Year at the 15th Headies

Authors:

Onyema Courage

'Bloody Samaritan', 'Peru', 'Ozumba Mbadiwe', and others had all been nominated for the Best Afrobeats Single category at the 2022 Headies Awards.

Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, and Reekado Banks

Ruger and Ayra Starr joins Adekunle Gold, Lojay, Reekado Banks, Davido, Sarz and Fireboy DML as Best Afrobeats Single of the Year nominees with their exciting records. Ruger's 'Bounce' and Ayra Starr's 'Bloody Samaritan' earned them their first career nomination for this category.

The Best Afrobeats Single of the Year category is a voting category for the best Afrobeats single in year under review (by single individual or group). Below is the full list-

“BLOODY SAMARITAN” – AYRA STARR

“BOUNCE” – RUGER

“HIGH” – ADEKUNLE GOLD FEAT. DAVIDO

“MONALISA” – LOJAY & SARZ

“OZUMBA MBADIWE” – REEKADO BANKS

“PERU” – FIREBOY DML

The Headies Awards show is scheduled to hold on Sunday 4th September, 2022 at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA.

ALSO READ: Full nominee list for Headies Awards 2022

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

