BNXN (Buju), Victony, Kwesi Arthur Shut Down GoldBlock Party

It was a celebration of music and youth culture in Accra on Sunday, May 1, 2022, during the third edition of the Gold BlockParty.

The rave of the moment, BNXN (Buju), headlined the event. The singer gave one of his strongest performances yet, much to the appreciation of the crowd.

Victony, who just released his new EP 'Outlaw', also delivered a spectacular set. Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur gave a noteworthy performance on the night too. Other acts who held the night down were Kelvynboy, Moliy, and Spacely.

Great DJs like Titanium, Smallz the DJ, DJ Big Stan, Jaycliff and Mega EJ kept the party going for hours. The all-star team of hype men, Kojo Manuel, El Baby and Livewire, ensured that the energy was always 100%.

The GoldBlack Party is a celebration of the creativity of Ghanaian youth culture. It is also a function of the interdependent relationship between Ghana and Nigeria concerning pop culture.

See photos of the GoldBlock Party below;

