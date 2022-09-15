Boomplay honours Black Sherif with Golden Plaque

Presenting the plaque to Black Sherif, Public Relations Manager for Boomplay Ghana, Paul Azumah-Ayitey, said “For a platform that first discovered Black Sherif as a potential rising star, Boomplay is proud to see his phenomenal growth in such a short time.

Boomplay’s Golden Club houses artists who have clocked and surpassed 100M streams. We are excited about the journey thus far and believe this will inspire other new and emerging Ghanaian acts to greater heights with Boomplay at their side as an enabler.”

Black Sherif while addressing his fans said attaining the new feat is a big deal. “As a young kid from Konongo, who only had a dream and a voice, this brings me to the realisation that I can achieve any and everything so long as I believe and dare myself to take action,” he said. “Thank you for this one, Blacko Tribe. Big love to the Boomplay team for putting me on from day one till now.”

By making it to Boomplay’s Golden Club, Black Sherif joins top African music stars, including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy DML, Joeboy and Omah Lay, as well as Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz and Rayvanny who have chalked up the feat.

As part of his Golden Club member benefits, Boomplay says Black Sherif will enjoy online and offline promotional support across the company’s operational markets as well as prioritisation for his upcoming releases, including his highly anticipated album.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif and signed to American distribution company and record label 'EMPIRE', the singer is behind notable releases such as 2021’s ‘First Sermon and ‘Second Sermon’, whose remix features Burna Boy.

Earlier this year, he won four awards at the 2022 3Music Awards, including the Boomplay Breakthrough Act of the Year category.

Boomplay’s end-of-year recap, which highlights stats and insights into music consumption and engagement on the platform, saw Black Sherif emerging as Ghana’s second most streamed artist of 2021. ‘Second Sermon’ and ‘First Sermon’ were also the two fastest-rising songs to reach 1 million streams.