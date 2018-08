news

Bra Kwame teams up with the "Champion Atta" crooner, Sista Afia on this new song.

Titled "Debiaa", which translates to English as Everyday, Bra Kwame talks about how he loves unconditionally.

Sista Afia with her amazing voice gives the song a party groove as she also replies Bra Kwame in her love mode.

The song was produced by Dr Ray beat and management tells us the visuals will be ready in no time soon.

Another great piece for music lovers out there.

Enjoy below.