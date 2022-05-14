BRYAN THE MENSAH drops acoustic version of “Anopa Tutuutu” featuring TiTi Owusu

“Until I See You/Anopa Tutuutu” is the R&B single off BRYAN THE MENSAH’s “Road To Hastafari” album. It is a love song about a couple yearning for each other as they go about their daily duties with barely enough room for them to spend more time together.

The song has stood out as the number one single off the project and continues to be a fan favourite, months after the album release.

BRYAN THE MENSAH is a 3Music 2022 Next Rated Act and VGMA 23 Unsung Act nominee His “Road To Hastafari” album had over a million streams within the first week of release and the song, “Until I See You” made it into the top trends on TikTok as the hit single off the project.