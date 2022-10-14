The song which features multiple award-winning rapper, Medikal, is a humourless yet serious and relatable account of most young adults currently. On the song, Bryan trades his old verse for a new one, writing new lines to be able to properly articulate the reality of the title, “problem no dey finish”.
Bryan The Mensah drops ‘Problem No Dey Finish’ remix with Medikal
With the way the Ghanaian youth seem to be faced with one overwhelming setback after the other, BRYAN THE MENSAH’s remix to his standout single, ‘Problem No Dey Finish (PNDF)’ could not have come at a better time.
His verse is a rant on the endless blocks he’s faced not by doing anything wrong but just by following all the rules to survive in the country.
With Medikal as a worthy feature on the song, the multiple award-winning rapper showed up with his usual style of infusing humour into his lines, complementing the tone and style of the 2-minute Drill song, produced by OKAIWAV.
Problem No Dey Finish is a therapeutic song. It’s a rant but it’s also a “give yourself vim” song encouraging you to let go and live in the moment. Problems will always exist and wallowing in it will only set you back.
Stream PNDF remix featuring Medikal on other streaming platforms here.
