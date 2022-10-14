Bryan The Mensah drops ‘Problem No Dey Finish’ remix with Medikal

Bryan The Mensah Pulse Ghana

His verse is a rant on the endless blocks he’s faced not by doing anything wrong but just by following all the rules to survive in the country.

With Medikal as a worthy feature on the song, the multiple award-winning rapper showed up with his usual style of infusing humour into his lines, complementing the tone and style of the 2-minute Drill song, produced by OKAIWAV.

Problem No Dey Finish is a therapeutic song. It’s a rant but it’s also a “give yourself vim” song encouraging you to let go and live in the moment. Problems will always exist and wallowing in it will only set you back.