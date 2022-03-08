Bryan The Mensah shows off incredible talent with new Jameson song

Bryan has been dishing out highly addictive RnB and rap tunes that will force you to abuse your replay button. His song ‘Until I See You’ featuring Titi Owusu has become one of the favourite tunes on TikTok as TikTokers create content with the ‘exotic’ song made in Ghana.

Following his rise, growth and uniqueness, Jameson Ghana, the blended Irish whiskey producer gave Bryan the stage to shine at #JamesonConnectsGH. The Ghanaian musician poured out his creativity into a song for the alcoholic beverage brand connecting Ghanaians on every level of can-do spirit.

Bryan The Mensah premiered the song at the just ended Jameson Connects Ghana concert which happened on Sunday 6th March at the Untamped Empired in Accra. During the night’s music concert, Bryan whilst on stage surprised the audience with the special tune he composed for Jameson.

Employing alliteration, assonance, repetition, rhymes and more from his lyrical arsenal, the sound producer sings “ it’s about to get risky tonight, I don’t usually drink but this JAMEY in my cup, I could do a lil whiskey tonight. C'mon tell me are you with me tonight, no be say gidigidi e be vibez”.

“Open a bottle get a drink with some ice, everybody acting uptight. Well Imma take this Jameson bottle home tonight”.

With this, Bryan whisked the teeming crowd into his performance and got them singing and jamming to the Jameson song at the Jameson Connects Ghana concert which was hosted by Sheldon The Turnup with the likes of DJ Baaba, DJ Asante, DJ Hyper, Temple XTD, EfftheDJ, The Masked DJ and DJ Ernieon the turntables.